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FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Video: Hamza Abdelkarim finds the net, and Barcelona sum him up in two words

Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Champions League
H. Abdelkarim
H. Flick
Spain
England
Egypt
Germany

Will he play tomorrow?

Barcelona have been singing the praises of young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim (18), just hours before facing England's Aston Villa.

The Catalans host Villa at the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

Abdel Karim is throwing himself into training with real dedication, desperate to earn more minutes under German coach Hansi Flick.

Barcelona posted a video on their "X" account showing the teenager in Barça training, where he produced a stunning finish.

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BAR

BAR

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Picking up the ball in front of the box, Abdel Karim rifled an outstanding strike into the back of the net.

The club captioned the video: "A natural-born goalscorer".

 

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