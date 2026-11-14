Norway secured a 3-1 win over their guests Wales, in a match that saw a clear shift during the second half, after the first half ended in a goalless draw. Norway raised their tally to 6 points, while Wales remained frozen on 3 points, in Group Four of League A in the UEFA Nations League.
Wales started brightly. Harry Wilson spurned an early opening in the second minute, meeting a Brennan Johnson cross, before Antonio Nusa won a free kick in the fourth.
Norway hit back with two quick efforts through Nusa and Thelo Aasgaard in the sixth and seventh minutes, both coming to nothing, and the Wales defence then smothered a Martin Odegaard attempt in the 14th minute. Both sides traded chances after that. Daniel James found room in the 18th minute, Aasgaard glanced a header wide for Norway in the 19th, and a foul went in Brennan Johnson's favour. James was back threatening the Norwegian goal in the 22nd minute with a shot that flashed just past the post, Odegaard's strike in the 27th cannoned off the Wales defence, and Nusa wasted another opening in the 29th.
Neither side could break the deadlock before the interval, despite a Norway corner in the 31st minute and another Torbjorn Heggem attempt from a set piece. Wales also had to weather a stoppage when Daniel James went down injured in the 35th minute. Egil Selvik then kept out a James shot in the 43rd, and the first half closed goalless after a single minute of added time.
Wales came out for the second half looking to catch the hosts cold, but Brennan Johnson's effort in the 48th minute drifted close to the goal before Norway cranked up the pressure. Sander Berge went close twice in the 54th minute, and from the resulting momentum Norway won a corner in the 59th. That delivered the breakthrough. Antonio Nusa pounced on the loose ball and drove it with his right foot into the bottom left corner past Karl Darlow.
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The second soon followed. Andreas Schjelderup doubled the lead in the 68th minute, collecting an Erling Haaland pass and finishing with his right foot from inside the box into the bottom right corner. The changes had come thick and fast. Mark Harris replaced Lewis Koumas in the 64th minute, Schjelderup and Patrick Berg came on for Norway in the 66th, and Wales made a triple switch in the 72nd, bringing on David Brooks, Rubin Colwill and Connor Roberts.
Refusing to fold, Wales pushed back and tested the Norway goal repeatedly. Selvik denied Mark Harris in the 65th minute, turned away an Ethan Ampadu effort in the 76th, and stopped Rubin Colwill in the 79th. Moments later, David Brooks pulled one back, taking a Harry Wilson pass and finishing with his left foot into the bottom right corner to make it 2-1.
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Norway hunted a third. Darlow saved from Odegaard in the 84th minute before the hosts won a penalty in the 85th, Connor Roberts fouling Andreas Schjelderup inside the area and collecting a yellow card. Harry Wilson picked up another booking in the 87th. Up stepped Haaland in the 88th, burying it with his left foot into the bottom right corner to restore the two-goal cushion.
Wales kept chasing a second in the closing minutes. Brennan Johnson's shot in the 89th, from a Ben Davies pass, slid close to the left post as the fourth official signalled six minutes of added time. Haaland was flagged offside in the 90+1 minute, and the game ended 3-1, the hosts seeing out their lead to take the points.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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