Video: Haaland continues his remarkable run in the Premier League

Goals flew in at the Etihad on Saturday as Manchester City hosted Ipswich Town in the seventh round of the Premier League.

Phil Foden opened the scoring on 19 minutes, finishing off a decisive pass from Jeremy Doku. The lead lasted two minutes. Abdul Ouattara slipped the ball through to Daizen Maeda, who went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and levelled in the 21st.





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Mateo Kovacic swung in a cross on 34 minutes and Erling Haaland met it with his head to put City back in front.

That's six Premier League games in a row with a goal for the Norwegian.

Ipswich will have travelled with bad memories of the last two league meetings between the clubs. City won 4-1 in the first during the 2024-2025 season, then hammered them 6-0 in the return.

Pep Guardiola's side came into the game top of the table but in need of a response after a 4-2 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the second round of the Champions League. Ipswich arrived tenth on nine points.



