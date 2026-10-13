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The England striker continued to shine

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Ollie Watkins keeps writing history at Al Hilal. The English striker found the net again for the Saudi club.

Al Hilal travelled to Al Sadd on Tuesday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha, in the second round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Watkins broke the deadlock in the 40th minute. The ball dropped to him inside the penalty area and, flat on the ground, he swept it brilliantly into the back of the net.

That was his first goal in the AFC Champions League Elite, struck in his first appearance in the competition since joining Al Hilal from Aston Villa during the last summer transfer window.

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He becomes the first Englishman to score for Al Hilal in the history of the Asian competition, having already been the first to wear their shirt in the tournament.

Life in Saudi Arabia is suiting the former Aston Villa man. This was his ninth contribution of the current season, adding to 5 goals and 4 assists.

Injury kept the 31-year-old out of Al Hilal's opening match in the current edition of the Asian competition, a 2-1 win over Qatar's Al Gharafa.