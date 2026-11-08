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Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/2027Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Video: Fermín López turns the tables on Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
F. Lopez
Spain

Barcelona's worst half

Barcelona flipped their deficit against Atletico Madrid into a 2-1 lead when Fermin Lopez bagged his second of the night, handing the Catalans the edge at the Wanda Metropolitano in the twelfth round of La Liga.

Fermin had already rescued Barcelona from going into the break behind. He levelled in the 43rd minute, pouncing on a loose ball after Pedri surged down the wing to the edge of the box. The rebound dropped to him and he lashed it home with his left foot once Marc Bernal failed to get there.

Atletico controlled the first half, but Barcelona hit back before the interval through Fermin's strike, which reset the contest and gave his side the platform to complete the turnaround after the break.

The second half belonged to Barcelona, and Fermin duly struck again. Lamine Yamal threaded a superb ball into the box and the midfielder finished it off with a precise right-footed effort past Jan Oblak. His second goal put Barcelona in front and completed the comeback.

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That took Fermin Lopez to eight goals this season, seven of them in La Liga. He had already netted twice against Elche, as well as finding the net against Athletic Bilbao, Valencia and Alaves in the last round.

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