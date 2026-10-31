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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ALAVESAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Video: Fermin Lopez forces his way into Flick's plans: an exceptional night at the Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
F. Lopez
Spain

A wonderful goal

Fermín López once again proved his worth to Barcelona's attack, driving his side's lead over Deportivo Alavés in La Liga. He teed up the opener for Raphinha, then grabbed the second himself with a powerful strike from a tight angle.

The Barcelona academy graduate started making the difference when he burst through the Alavés defence and slid a decisive ball to Raphinha, who broke the deadlock. Roughly 20 minutes later, he was at it again, charging into the penalty area and lashing a cross-shot past Alavés goalkeeper Sivera and into the net.

Fermín has turned into one of the key men in Hansi Flick's side. He played an influential part before Dani Olmo's injury and has kept adding value in the playmaker role.

His latest contributions take him to six goals this season, five in La Liga and one in the Champions League, alongside five assists, four of them domestic. That means he has left his mark with a goal or an assist in six matches this campaign.

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