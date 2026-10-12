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Video: Donis breaks his silence on the competition for the Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia
Asian Cup
G. Donis
Saudi Arabia
Greece

The Greek coach breaks his silence

Saudi Arabia boss Georgios Donis has finally spoken about his side's chances at the upcoming Asian Cup.

The Greek took the Green Falcons to the Arabian Gulf Cup title just days ago, beating the UAE 2-0 in the final to land the trophy for the fourth time in the country's history.

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Quizzed by a reporter from Saudi network "Thmanyah" about the prospect of challenging for the Asian crown, Donis kept it short: "I hope so, but step by step."

Those few words say plenty. He wants the noise turned down and the work done quietly, with the big targets left for later.

Donis replaced Frenchman Herve Renard in the job just weeks before the last World Cup.

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