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Morocco's under-17 side wasted no time in making a powerful statement at the Under-17 World Cup. In their first appearance at the tournament in Qatar, Morocco's young Atlas Lions produced a sweeping attacking display and crushed Fiji 6-0, sending a clear and unmistakable message to all their rivals, led by Spain and China.

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Morocco faced Fiji on Friday in the first round of matches in Group H. Spain and China complete a group that was billed from the outset as one of the strongest in the tournament.

Morocco seized control from the opening minutes. Their opponents from Oceania never got a chance to catch their breath, and an early opener turned the match into a goal fest.

Ismail El Aoud struck in the 3rd minute and Ibrahim El Rabbaj added another in the 5th, so the young Atlas Lions had matters settled almost before Fiji had started. Omrane Talai made it three in the 42nd minute. Ziyad Baha then kept shining with a brace, in the 49th and 55th minutes, before Rami Lakmani rounded off the goal fest with a sixth in the 85th.

The emphatic win takes Morocco to three points at the top of Group H, ahead of Spain on goal difference. Fiji sit fourth without a point. It's a perfect start, and it reflects the big ambitions this young side have for the tournament.

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Morocco don't have top spot to themselves, though. Spain also claimed a big win in the group's other game, beating China 5-0, and that result suggests the battle for first place will be fiercely contested right up to the final round.

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Pasquir put Spain ahead from the penalty spot in the 40th minute, and Tounkara added the second in the 45+2nd minute. Emeka then struck twice, in the 73rd and 79th minutes. Trujillano completed Spain's scoring in the 85th minute as La Roja ran out 5-0 winners.

Group H is now on a knife-edge. Morocco lead Spain by just one goal. China will try to make up for their heavy defeat in the next round, while Fiji's task looks extremely difficult after such a disastrous start.

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Morocco against Spain now looks set to be an early final for top spot. Both sides made their case emphatically in the first round, showing real attacking quality and the ability to score from all positions.

Morocco's message is clear: they haven't come to Qatar merely to take part. They're here to compete for the title and go far in the tournament, drawing on a promising generation blessed with talent, confidence and fighting spirit.

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After such a crushing victory, the young Atlas Lions head into their next matches with sky-high morale. They also carry greater belief that they can get through the group stage and keep writing history at the Under-17 World Cup, and Moroccan supporters expect a great deal from this generation in the future.