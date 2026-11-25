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Ousmane Dembele continued to write his name into Paris Saint-Germain's history after scoring against Roma in the two sides' Champions League match, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

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Dembele came off the bench at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase, and scored from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

That goal drew the French star level with Neymar on PSG's list of all-time Champions League scorers. It also came as the team keep posting remarkable attacking numbers in this season's competition.

According to "Stats Foot", Dembele has now scored 22 Champions League goals for Paris Saint-Germain. That puts him third on the club's all-time list in the competition, level with Neymar.

Only Kylian Mbappe, with 42 goals, and Edinson Cavani, who scored 30 for the Parisian side, sit above him.

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Goals weren't his only milestone. Dembele also made his 83rd Champions League appearance, which puts him ninth among French players with the most appearances in the competition's history, level with compatriot Florent Malouda.

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A fearsome scoring record

PSG, meanwhile, are in exceptional attacking form in the Champions League this season. They've scored 22 goals in the first five matches of the league phase.

"Stats Foot" noted that's one more than PSG managed across the entire league phase last season, 2025-2026, when they scored 21 before going on to win the title.

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They still fell short of their best return after the first five matches of a single Champions League campaign, though: 24 goals at the same stage of the 2017-2018 edition.