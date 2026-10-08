Video: Cristiano mocks English pundit: Stop injecting Botox, you look like an apple

Cristiano Ronaldo has mocked Simon Jordan over the criticism the sports analyst and former Crystal Palace chairman aimed at him following his exit from the Portugal camp after a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus.

The "Daily Mail" reported that broadcaster Piers Morgan confirmed Ronaldo had fired off scathing criticism at Jordan after the pair got into a media spat over the Portugal star. Jordan accused the host of "Football Uncensored" of "sycophancy" for his support of Don.

An Arsenal supporter, Morgan placed himself at the heart of a heated row over Ronaldo's sudden departure from the Portugal camp and the 1,996-word statement that followed, in which the forward lays out his side of the story.

Ronaldo's resentment stems from what he considers "false promises" from Jesus.

Next matches ALN Saudi Pro League 14:00 DIR

Morgan and Jordan clash

Morgan came out swinging in Ronaldo's defence and clashed with Jordan on talkSPORT yesterday morning, accusing him, like Jesus, of failing to show enough respect to the 41-year-old given his standing in the game.

That evening, during his own show "Football Uncensored", Morgan told guest Jason Candy that he had sent the video clip of the verbal spat to Ronaldo himself.

Morgan said out loud, prompting laughter from Candy: "Cristiano sent a text message saying: that blond man, tell him to stop using Botox. He looks like an apple."

He added: "Breaking news straight from Cristiano Ronaldo. You are an apple."

Morgan went on: "What a smooth-faced blond apple, suspiciously so."

When studio colleague Richard Keys chipped in that Jordan might not be too keen on being called "that blond man", the 61-year-old Morgan joked that the 59-year-old "was naturally blond about 20 years ago".

Jordan's attack on Ronaldo and Morgan

Jordan angered Morgan by branding his 2022 interview with Ronaldo, the one that triggered the forward's controversial Manchester United exit, a "sycophantic and contrived love affair".

He then turned to Ronaldo's own conduct in the row with Jesus, asking Morgan: "In your view, overall, is it possible that the common denominator in the disputes is some of Ronaldo's behaviour? Is there any possibility in your balanced, uncertain, and sycophantic mind towards Ronaldo?"

As Morgan kept objecting, Jordan pressed on: "In your vast experience in managing players and your understanding of the dynamics going on behind the scenes, you cannot even see beyond the tip of your nose that there might be a common denominator when problems occur. That denominator could be Ronaldo's behaviour."

The former "Daily Mirror" editor-in-chief then accused Jordan of lacking the expertise to comment, having no previous experience in the field. Jordan hit back by calling Morgan a "fool".

Morgan explained that he backed Ronaldo's decision to leave, and his statement, out of "pride".

Morgan confirmed, saying: "I am proud of him for standing up for himself. I think that in life you have to stand up for yourself not only when you are disrespected, but also when your boss at work lies to you."

He pointed out: "It is clear that he is nearing the end of his career, he is aware of his legacy and wants to end it properly. The one thing I have noticed throughout all the years I have known him is that you must be frank with him, and you must respect him."







