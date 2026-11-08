Manchester United's fourth goal against Aston Villa sparked widespread refereeing controversy. Chris Kavanagh awarded the equaliser (4-4) scored by Patrick Dorgu in the sixth minute of stoppage time, despite protests from the visiting side's players over a foul on Japanese goalkeeper Suzuki as he tried to clear the ball.

Dorgu's strike completed a dramatic comeback. United had trailed 4-2 until the final minutes, before Joshua Zirkzee pulled one back in the 92nd minute and Dorgu levelled in the 96th, earning the hosts a point that had seemed well beyond them after everything that unfolded at Old Trafford in the tenth round of the Premier League.

The incident unfolded after United goalkeeper Senne Lammens pushed forward into Aston Villa's penalty area to join the final attack. As the ball came in, Lammens appeared to block Suzuki and stop him getting to it cleanly. The ball dropped to Dorgu, who pounced to score the equaliser, with Aston Villa's players furiously demanding the goal be ruled out.

VAR reviewed the incident before the goal stood. That lit the fuse on the debate over whether Lammens had fouled the Aston Villa goalkeeper, especially as Suzuki could not deal with the ball after the collision as he came out to clear. Suzuki protested in the moments that followed and picked up a yellow card.

Aston Villa had come flying out of the blocks. Alisson Edward struck inside the first minute, Nicolas Jackson made it two in the fourth, but Bruno Fernandes dragged United back into it with a penalty in the 16th. Youri Tielemans then levelled in the 44th, and the first half finished 2-2.

Villa went back in front early in the second half. John McGinn converted a penalty in the 48th minute, then Leon Goretzka made it four in the 53rd, cashing in on a defensive error by Leny Yoro. The visitors looked set to take all three points.

United refused to give up. They kept going right to the death, snatching two goals in stoppage time to force a 4-4 draw.