Manchester United pulled off a stunning comeback in the dying moments to snatch a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday evening at Old Trafford, bringing the curtain down on the tenth round of the Premier League.

The match began in shocking fashion for the hosts. Aston Villa caught them off guard inside the first minute through Alisson Edward, who fired from inside the box and left goalkeeper Senne Lammens with no answer.

Villa gave their opponents no time to breathe. Nicolas Jackson doubled the lead in the fourth minute from another error by the Belgian stopper, leaving United two goals down within four minutes as the Old Trafford crowd watched on in disbelief.

United tried to find their feet quickly, and Bruno Fernandes pulled one back in the 16th minute from the spot, after Matheus Cunha was fouled inside the box. The goal handed the hosts a lift and revived hopes of a turnaround.

Their attempts paid off before the break. Youri Tielemans levelled in the 44th minute to drag the match back to square one, ending the first half 2-2 after the hosts shrugged off their disastrous start.

Despite racing two goals clear inside four minutes, Villa dropped off sharply and handed the initiative to United. The home side took control from end to end, threatened the visitors' goal repeatedly and squandered a string of chances, but the brilliance of goalkeeper Suzuki kept the score down and allowed his team to reach the interval level under heavy pressure.

The second half followed a familiar script. Villa repeated their fast start with two quick goals to restore their lead and throw United's plans into disarray, John McGinn converting a penalty in the 48th minute after a foul by Diogo Dalot.

Leon Goretzka made it four in the 53rd minute, pouncing on a disastrous error by United defender Leny Yoro. The Frenchman tried to clear with his head, only to send the ball crashing against his own crossbar and straight to the German, who tapped it home with ease.

This time United could not summon the response they had produced in the first half. They lost their attacking rhythm and surrendered the control they had enjoyed before the break.

Then the Red Devils roared back in the closing stages. Substitute Joshua Zirkzee struck in the 90+2 minute, meeting a low pass from Patrick Dorgu with a single touch into the net.

That goal lit a fire under United in the final moments and sent their players swarming forward. Dorgu grabbed the equaliser with a header in the 90+6 minute from a Bruno Fernandes corner, completing a stunning comeback with two goals in stoppage time.

The fightback echoed what happened against Roma in the Champions League last Tuesday. United overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 that night, thanks to a brace from Matheus Cunha and a goal from Bruno Fernandes, turning anger in the stands into wild celebration inside the closing minutes.

Before kick-off, Old Trafford staged fresh protests against the club's management. Fans raised a banner reading "We don't want a new stadium, we want new management" and released green and yellow balloons, the colours tied to the club's founding, a pointed message of fury at the current state of affairs and the slide in results. The protests continued a wave that had also swept through the recent Roma clash.

The draw lifted United to 8 points in eighteenth place, a faltering start to the campaign that has brought just one league win this season, against Ipswich Town in the second round.

Villa, by contrast, climbed to 13 points and up to tenth in the table.