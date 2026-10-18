Video: celebrations cut short: Al Duhail steal the spotlight from Al Sadd in stoppage time

Al Duhail snatched a thrilling 3-2 win at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Sunday evening, breaking hosts Al Sadd's hearts in the sixth round of the Qatari league with a winner in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Jean Castelletto struck first for the visitors in the ninth minute, climbing to meet a cross and powering a header into the net.

Sultan Al Brake doubled the lead on 28 minutes as Al Duhail kept the pressure on, but Al Sadd needed only four minutes to respond through Giovani.

Youssef Abdulrazzaq then levelled things up in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Back to square one, with everything to play for after the break.

The second half swung from end to end until Tahseen Mohammed landed the knockout blow, firing home in the fourth minute of stoppage time to seal three precious points in one of the round's most exciting matches.

Djamel Belmadi's side move on to 12 points, fourth on goal difference behind third-placed Al Arabi.

Razvan Lucescu's Al Sadd stay on 12 points in second, a point adrift of leaders Al Rayyan on 13, with the latter having played five matches.

Before kick-off, Lucescu and Al Sadd star Akram Afif collected the awards for best coach and best player for August and September.





Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Al-Rayyan ALR 6 4 2 0 10 2 +8 14 D W W D W 2 Al-Sadd ALS 6 4 0 2 23 13 +10 12 L L W W W 3 Al-Arabi ALA 6 3 3 0 14 5 +9 12 W W D W D 4 Al-Duhail SC ADS 6 3 3 0 12 5 +7 12 W W D D D 5 Al-Shamal ALS 6 2 3 1 10 10 0 9 D L D W W 6 Al-Wakrah ALW 6 2 2 2 10 11 -1 8 W W D L L 7 Al-Ahli AHL 6 2 1 3 10 12 -2 7 L W L W D 8 Al-Shahaniya SHA 6 2 1 3 8 15 -7 7 L W D L W 9 Lusail SC LUS 6 1 3 2 7 5 +2 6 D L D W D 10 Al-Gharafa ALG 6 1 2 3 6 11 -5 5 D L D L L 11 Qatar SC QAS 6 0 3 3 6 14 -8 3 D L D L L 12 Al-Sailiya ALS 6 0 1 5 7 20 -13 1 D L L L L AFC Champions League AFC Champions League Qualification AFC Cup Relegation Playoff Relegation



