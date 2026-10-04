Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and the minister delegate for the budget in the Moroccan government, injured his head and forehead on Saturday evening after colliding with a transparent glass door at the Conference Palace in the city of Skhirat. He had been leaving a political meeting when the accident happened, and was taken to a clinic for treatment and checks on his condition.

According to Moroccan website "Hespress", the incident unfolded on the sidelines of an extraordinary session of the National Council of the Authenticity and Modernity Party. Lekjaa believed the closed glass door was open and ran into it forcefully as he hurried out.

Video clips circulating on social media captured the moment he fell to the ground. Blood then poured from his forehead, and several people nearby, along with members of the security and guard detail, rushed to help him and provide first aid.

Medics treated the federation president at the scene before he left the venue and headed to his car, ready to be taken to a clinic to complete treatment, carry out the necessary examinations and rule out any complications from the collision.

Given Lekjaa's standing in both sport and government, and his prominent role in running Moroccan football, the incident drew wide attention across the country and on social media.

Lekjaa is expected to attend today's friendly between Morocco and Mali at the Grand Stade de Tanger, bringing the international break to a close. There is no official confirmation yet on whether the injury will allow him to be there.