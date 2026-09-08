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Tijjani ReijndersImago

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Video: Better than Manchester City: Reinders outdoes himself in the Saudi Pro League

T. Reijnders
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia

The Dutch midfielder continues to shine

Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has hit new heights in the Saudi Roshn League since joining Al-Qadsiah in the last summer transfer window.

The playmaker started for Al-Qadsiah against Al-Ahli on Tuesday at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

He opened the scoring in the 14th minute, lashing a powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area beyond Al-Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Reijnders struck again three minutes into first-half stoppage time, heading home a cross from Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat for his side's third.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH

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The brace takes Reijnders to his second and third goals for Al-Qadsiah since arriving from Manchester City last summer.

His first came in only his second appearance, during the clean 2-0 win over Neom in the third round of the Roshn League.

That start already eclipses his opening spell at Manchester City. He managed just a single goal in his first four matches for the Sky Blues last season, netting against Wolverhampton on the opening weekend of the Premier League.

Reijnders also remains the most expensive signing in Al-Qadsiah's history. The Saudi club brought him in from Manchester City in the last summer transfer window for 61 million euros, according to press reports.

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