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Barcelona proved once again that they know only the language of winning, earning a deserved 4-1 victory at the home of Azerbaijani side Sabah on Wednesday evening in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage.

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Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 31st minute and added a second (50) to complete his brace. Karim Adeyemi made it three (55) before Gabriel Jesus rounded off the four-goal haul (60). Sabah's only reply came from Mickels (63).

The deserved win lifts Barcelona to fourth on 12 points, with four wins and one defeat. The Azerbaijani side sit 32nd with three points after one win and four defeats.

Barcelona dominated, but Sabah showed real courage. They didn't just sit back. More than once they went for Joan Garcia's goal, exploiting Barcelona's advanced full-backs and their own speed in transition from defence to attack. It made for an exciting contest, and the crowd responded.

Gradually, though, Barcelona's experience and quality began to tell. Hansi Flick's chosen attacking trio looked capable of making the difference at any moment, with the pace, skill and ability to play in tight spaces.

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The breakthrough broke the visitors' resistance. In the 30th minute, winger Karim Adeyemi produced a superb piece of individual play and sent in a cross that the goalkeeper failed to deal with. The ball fell to Anthony Gordon, who put it in the net to give Barcelona the lead and set the fans in the stands celebrating.

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The goal gave Barcelona confidence and freedom. Sabah tried to work their way back into the game, but the Catalans held on to go in 1-0 up at half-time.

Barcelona came out for the second half with a completely different mentality: champions looking to settle the match early. They raised the tempo, pressed harder and pinned their opponents back in their own half. Then came the string of goals that killed the contest.

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Gordon struck again in the 50th minute. Gabriel Jesus let fly with a powerful shot, the Sabah goalkeeper could only parry, and Gordon followed up the rebound to double the Catalans' advantage and underline an outstanding performance.

Barcelona gave Sabah no chance to catch their breath. They kept up relentless attacking pressure from every direction, taking advantage as the opposition's morale collapsed after the second goal.

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Balde created a chance in the 54th minute and striker Karim Adeyemi had no trouble converting it. His goal, Barcelona's third, was reward for a superb display throughout, having already set up the opener.

From then on it was one-way traffic. Barcelona controlled every aspect of play, delighting their fans with quick, short passing and clever movement that left the Sabah defence completely bewildered.

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Gabriel Jesus got in on the act in the 59th minute. Gordon swung in a corner, Kounde headed it on, and Jesus followed up to put the ball in the net for Barcelona's fourth. It summed up the Catalans' total superiority. They were better in every respect.

Four down, Sabah refused to give up and went looking for a consolation. They got it before the end. Substitute Mickels pulled one back in the 62nd minute to make it 4-1, a morale-boosting strike in a difficult match against a European giant.