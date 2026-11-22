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Atletico Madrid swept Getafe aside with a deserved 3-0 win on their ground. Diego Simeone's side controlled proceedings throughout, and the three points lift them back into third place in La Liga.

It didn't start that way. The hosts pressed early, tried to catch the visitors cold and carved out the first chance of the game. Simeone's men soon steadied themselves, though, dictating the tempo through midfield and threatening the Getafe goal.

Their superiority told quickly. Alex Baena opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a powerful strike for 1-0, wrecking the hosts' plans and leaving them needing to get back into the game fast.

Atletico kept pushing. In the 30th minute Cardoso pounced on a glaring error from goalkeeper Soria at a corner to double the lead, handing his side a comfortable advantage before the break as Getafe struggled to cope with the visitors' attacking movement.

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Little changed after the restart. Atletico kept control and snuffed out Getafe's attempts to fight back, while Simeone's well-organised defence made sure the hosts' attacks never threatened to change the scoreline.

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Getafe's last hopes died in the 90th minute. Grimaldo converted a penalty to make it 3-0, confirming Atletico's superiority in a game they dominated for long spells, making the most of the chances that came their way.

The win restores Atletico to third and strengthens their place among the leading sides as they keep chasing their rivals. Getafe are sinking. This heavy defeat to Simeone's side leaves them close to the relegation zone.