Manchester United threw away the lead against Tottenham Hotspur, letting ten-man opponents claw their way back for a 1-1 draw in a thrilling finale to this Matchday Six clash in the Premier League, on Saturday evening at Old Trafford.

Victory looked within reach after Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring in the 73rd minute. Tottenham saw their task complicated by Rodrigo Bentancur's dismissal in the 78th minute, but they refused to give up. Solanke wrote a shocking ending for the Red Devils when he equalised in the 92nd minute, compounding the misery of coach Michael Carrick and ramping up the speculation over his future.

The draw left Manchester United 12th on 6 points. For Spurs, the result lifted spirits and nudged them off the foot of the table and up to 18th on 3 points.

Tottenham controlled the first half, though United started the brighter of the two. In the 3rd minute the visitors almost snatched an opener, but goalkeeper Senne Lammens blocked a close-range shot from Dominic Solanke following a misplaced pass from Maguire.

Spurs kept the pressure on. Lucas Bergvall shot in the 17th minute, before Mohammed Kudus squandered a golden chance in the 21st, firing just wide of the post.

Close attempts: United surprise Spurs

Savio wasted a clear opening for Tottenham in the 50th minute, playing a cross across the goal, only for Luke Shaw to intervene at the last moment and clear the danger.

Five minutes later, Youri Tielemans had a goal chalked off for offside after the Tottenham defence stopped.

Carrick rang the changes in the 59th minute, sending on Diogo Dalot for Leny Yoro, Carlos Baleba for Tielemans and Joshua Zirkzee for Amad Diallo.

United broke the deadlock on 73 minutes. Matheus Cunha dribbled past Savio and slipped the ball to Bryan Mbeumo, who struck a low left-footed shot into the far corner.









A sending-off that turns the tables: Solanke's sting

The referee brandished the red card at Bentancur in the 78th minute, after an altercation with Luke Shaw sparked a mass clash between the players of both sides.

Lisandro Martinez picked up a yellow in the 87th minute for his challenge on James Maddison.

Then came the sting. Sandro Tonali swung in a cross and Dominic Solanke equalised in the 92nd minute, dragging the London side right back into the contest.









Carrick made two more changes in the 95th minute, throwing on Ayden Heaven for Shaw and Marcus Rashford for Cunha. The extra man counted for nothing.

Tottenham are still chasing a first win of the season. For United, the hoodoo rolls on, a fourth league match in a row without victory.