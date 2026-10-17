Alvaro Arbeloa can finally breathe. The Fulham manager claimed his first Premier League win with the club on Saturday evening, easing the doubts that had built up around his future after a run of poor results.

Hull City were the visitors, beaten 1-0 in the seventh round of the Premier League.

Alex Iwobi settled it in the 33rd minute, a goal that lifts Fulham to five points and 15th place, one point clear of the relegation zone.

Spanish newspaper Marca ran through the main highlights of a match Fulham controlled from the opening whistle. Iwobi set the tone inside three minutes, lashing a powerful strike just past the top corner.

Hull defender Herrington then cleared off his own goal line in the eighth minute, intercepting a Oscar Bobb cross that Gonzalo Garcia was ready to turn in.

By the 19th minute the hosts had 87% possession. Bobb went again with a direct free kick, saved by Tzolakis, and Iwobi broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute.

It came from a mess in the Hull defence. Sander fed the Nigerian, who shot from the edge of the penalty area, and the ball struck Herrington, changed direction and settled in the net. 1-0.

Arbeloa's players did not stop there. Bassey rose to meet a header from close range in the 39th minute and sent it over the bar.

After the break Fulham pushed insistently for a second, undone by a lack of accuracy in front of goal.

On 58 minutes, Gonzalo Garcia slid a perfect pass to Iwobi for a clear chance. From close range, the Nigerian was denied again by a fine Tzolakis save that rescued his side.

Still the hosts came. Tzolakis sent another shot flying just past the top corner in the 70th minute, and a minute later Gilhart cut out a decisive King pass on its way to Bobb, who was poised to score.

Gonzalo went close too. The former Real Madrid forward headed a 74th-minute Iwobi cross from close range against the crossbar.

Sessegnon then left Fulham a man down in the 90+4th minute, sent off for a challenge on Robinho, who had to leave the pitch injured.

At the final whistle Arbeloa smiled. He knew exactly what had been riding on this one, and he embraced several of his players warmly before taking a lap of Craven Cottage to thank the fans for their support.



