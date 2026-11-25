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In football, we are used to the goalkeeper being the last line of defence, the man who stops goals. But Alisson Becker has completely broken that rule and written a new chapter in Liverpool's history, becoming a creator of goals and not just a guardian of the net.

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Liverpool beat Club Brugge, but the night belonged to Alisson Becker. The goalkeeper stole the spotlight with another assist, his fourth in a Liverpool shirt. No goalkeeper has reached that figure in the club's history, nor even in the history of the Premier League.

The Reds earned a deserved win over the Belgian side on Wednesday evening in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. Yet the post-match talk wasn't just about the result. Everyone wanted to discuss the Brazilian's historic statistic.

Alexander Isak put Liverpool ahead in the 13th minute before Florian Wirtz added the second (79). The Reds were clearly superior throughout. Their defensive organisation, speed in transition and control of midfield stopped Club Brugge from building dangerous attacks.

The moment fans will remember came late on. In the 82nd minute, Alisson picked out Alexander Isak, who added Liverpool's third. It proved the Brazilian is not just a goalkeeper but a complete footballer.

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That pass brought up Alisson Becker's fourth assist in a Liverpool shirt and wrote his name in letters of gold in the club's records, according to Liverpool's official account on X.

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It all started on 19 January 2020, when Alisson set up a goal for Mohamed Salah against Manchester United in the Premier League. Liverpool fans will never forget that game. It showed a goalkeeper can be a key to attack, not just to defence.

He did it again on 19 February 2022, teeing up the Egyptian against Norwich City in the Premier League. What happened against United was no fluke. It was genuine talent, built on an exceptional ability to read the game.

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Salah was on the end of the third too, on 16 October 2022, this time against Manchester City in the Premier League in one of the biggest games of the league season. Alisson showed he is a world-class goalkeeper, capable of changing the course of big matches with a single accurate pass.

Number four arrived on Wednesday evening against Club Brugge in the Champions League, with Swedish striker Alexander Isak the beneficiary. It was Alisson's first assist in the European competition and completed the historic set of four.

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The figure tells a bigger story about how the goalkeeper's role has evolved in modern football. Keepers are no longer asked just to make saves. They must build play, create chances and start counter-attacks.

Alisson Becker is the best example of that shift. He has a rare ability to hit accurate long balls, read his team-mates' movement and release the pass at the perfect moment, just like the world's best playmakers.

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His message is clear: a goalkeeper can be an attacking star too, and assists aren't reserved for strikers and midfielders.