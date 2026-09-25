Algeria beat their guests Zambia 3-1 on Friday evening at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium in the city of Tizi Ouzou, in the first round of Group Nine, as part of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Jaouen Hadj struck early for Algeria in the second minute. Fashion Sakala hauled Zambia level in the 57th minute.





Ibrahim Maza restored the lead in the 67th minute, before Anis Hadj Moussa sealed it with a third in the 74th.

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The match carried special significance for Algeria. It marked the first test under new coach Ibrahim Hamdani, who took charge this September as successor to Bosnia's Vladimir Petkovic.

Togo and Burundi make up the rest of Group Nine, and Togo edged their Friday meeting 1-0 at home.

A total of 48 teams are taking part in the qualifiers, spread across 12 groups, while Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will host the finals of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Algeria's next qualifier pits them against Burundi on 29 September, while Zambia face Togo in the second round of the group's fixtures.

Friday's victory lifts Algeria top of Group Nine on 3 points, ahead of second-placed Togo on goal difference.







