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Deportivo Alaves seized on their shock win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu to send a mocking message to Los Blancos, after ending their winning run and inflicting a painful defeat on them in front of their own fans.

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Alaves claimed a precious 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Saturday evening in La Liga's 14th round. The result ended Los Blancos' run of 10 consecutive matches without defeat in all competitions.

Then came the mockery. Having toppled Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho's side on their own turf, Alaves took to their official social media accounts to underline exactly what they'd achieved against Real Madrid.

On Facebook, the club posted a video of a horse bearing the club's crest, sitting on a "washing machine" in front of the "Santiago Bernabeu".

The horse then leaves the Bernabeu on a "scooter", taking the three points with it.

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The caption read: "90 minutes at the Bernabeu is a very long time". It's a dig at the long-held belief that Real Madrid can fight back and turn matches around right up to the final moments, something they've habitually used to frustrate opponents at home.

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This time, Alaves turned the tables. They held firm against everything Real Madrid threw at them, left the Spanish capital with the three points, then turned the famous saying on the hosts.

The visitors went ahead in the 22nd minute. Toni Martinez pounced on a defensive error from Dean Huijsen, and Mariano Diaz followed up to put the ball in the net.

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After the break, Angel Perez doubled Alaves' lead in the 61st minute, exploiting the space in the Real Madrid defence and leaving Los Blancos with a mountain to climb.

Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 69th minute to give the hosts hope of a comeback. Despite sustained pressure on the visitors' goal, the equaliser never came.

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It got worse for Real Madrid in the closing minutes. The referee initially pointed to the spot, but VAR overturned the decision, and Jude Bellingham was sent off with a second yellow card for simulation in the penalty area.

Jose Mourinho shouldered the blame afterwards. He insisted his side lacked physical freshness and couldn't deal with the defensive approach their opponents adopted.

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Alaves, he explained, closed down the space for his players and relied on rapid attacking transitions, making it difficult to break through their defence and reach the penalty area.