Al-Ahli suffered a painful blow on their trip to Qatar, throwing away a two-goal lead against Al-Shamal and losing 3-2 in a thrilling AFC Champions League Elite clash on matchday five of the league stage on Monday evening.
The hosts snatched a late winner in the first minute of stoppage time, denying the Saudi side a result on a night when their former star Riyad Mahrez shone. Al-Shamal moved up to eight points and seventh place in the West region standings, level with Al-Ahli, who stay sixth.
Al-Ahli started strongly and took an early lead in the 11th minute. Firas Al-Buraikan latched on to a through ball from England's Ivan Toney and fired a left-footed shot from inside the box to put the Saudi side ahead. They had the chance to extend their lead when the referee awarded a penalty in the 15th minute after Brazilian Galeno was tripped in the area, but Ivan Toney missed it in the 19th minute, with goalkeeper Babacar Seck saving his effort to keep Al-Shamal in the game.
Al-Shamal tried to make the reprieve count. Mahrez came to the fore in the 28th minute, picking out Federico Paez, but the Al-Ahli defence blocked his shot from outside the box. Two minutes later, Galeno tested the home goalkeeper with a strike from distance and Seck saved. Both sides traded chances before the break. Mahrez won a free kick on the right in the 45th minute, then tried his luck from outside the box in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, only for the Al-Ahli defence to block it. The visitors went in 1-0 up.
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Al-Ahli pushed for a second after the restart. Ziyad Al-Johani headed wide from a Galeno cross in the 47th minute, before Ivan Toney made it 2-0 in the 58th minute with a low shot from inside the box.
Al-Shamal hit back quickly. Baghdad Bounedjah pulled one back in the 62nd minute, following up from close range inside the box.
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Mahrez kept driving the hosts forward, and in the 72nd minute he set up the equaliser. His corner reached Thiago Silva, who unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the box past Edouard Mendy. It was 2-2.
Al-Ahli were hunting a way back in front in the closing minutes when Alex Collado caught them out in the first minute of stoppage time, firing a left-footed shot from outside the box to put Al-Shamal 3-2 up.
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Collado was booked for his over-the-top celebration. Trincão then tried to equalise in the third minute of stoppage time, but goalkeeper Babacar Seck saved. The win meant even more to Riyad Mahrez, who was facing his former club for the first time since leaving them in last summer's transfer window. He spent three seasons at Al-Ahli and helped them win the AFC Champions League Elite title twice. Back in front of his old club's supporters, he set up the equaliser and helped lead Al-Shamal to a historic win over the holders, turning a two-goal deficit into a thrilling last-gasp victory.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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