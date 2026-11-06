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Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: Al-Nassr legend paints a fairytale scenario for Ronaldo's 1000th goal

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
AFC Champions League Elite
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

Will the Portuguese star succeed?

Al-Nassr legend Mohammed Al-Sahlawi has dreamed up the perfect scenario for how Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo might score the 1000th goal of his career.

Ronaldo has netted 985 times so far. That leaves him just 15 short of becoming the first player in football history to reach 1000 goals.

If he gets there, it will be with Al-Nassr this season, especially now that he announced his international retirement on Thursday.

Al-Sahlawi told the programme "Nadeena" on "MBC 1": "I hope Ronaldo scores his 1000th goal in the final of the AFC Champions League Elite."

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"But if the goal does not come in the final and comes in the Roshn League, then I hope it is in a decisive match, whoever the opponent is, so that it is never forgotten," he added.

Since joining in January 2023, Ronaldo has lifted only one official trophy with Al-Nassr: the Roshn League title last season, which ended a seven-year wait.

The "Madeira Rocket" dreams of finishing his career with 1000 goals to his name. He also wants to deliver the AFC Champions League Elite title, a first in the capital club's history.

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