Video: Al-Ittihad continue to chase Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal with a thrilling win over Al-Diriyah

Al-Ittihad kept up their march in the Saudi Pro League with a valuable 2-0 win over Al-Diriyah at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. The eleventh-round victory handed The Chief three points that bolster their ambitions of chasing the top places.

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From the first whistle, Al-Ittihad wanted to impose their rhythm. They flooded forward with repeated attempts on Al-Diriyah's goal until Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena finally unlocked the defence, opening the scoring in the 30th minute after a VAR review to put his side ahead before the break.









The coaching staff sharpened the front line after the interval, introducing Youssef En-Nesyri and Dion Lopy. Al-Diriyah threw on Darwin Nunez in search of a way back, but they could not break through The Chief's defensive organisation. Al-Ittihad held their lead and managed the game with composure.

Georginio Wijnaldum then ended any hope of a comeback. He tucked away a penalty in the 77th minute for Al-Ittihad's second, sealing a comfortable finish before Marwan Al-Sahafi came on in the closing minutes to help see out the result.

Victory lifted Al-Ittihad to 21 points and up to fourth in the Saudi Pro League table. The Chief keep piling pressure on the teams above them as they look to close the gap on Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal and stay in the title race.

For the fans, it was a fresh morale boost. Al-Ittihad turned their dominance into two goals, kept a clean sheet and came away from Al-Diriyah with gains in both result and performance, underlining their desire to keep climbing.