Video: Al-Ittihad begin their King's Cup campaign with a big win

Al-Ittihad are into the last 16 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. They brushed aside Al-Najma 3-0 on Tuesday, dominating from start to finish and sealing qualification with a commanding display.

George Ilenikhena opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Latching onto a through ball from Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, he fired left-footed into the top corner of Al-Najma's goal.

Al-Najma tried to hit back with a flurry of shots, but Predrag Rajković dealt with everything they threw at him. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, were forced into an early change in the 27th minute, Jan-Carlo Simić limping off through injury and Ahmed Al-Julaidan replacing him.

Back came Ilenikhena for the second in the 38th minute, drilling a low shot from outside the box into the right corner. Al-Ittihad went in at the break two goals to the good.

Danilo Pereira made it three in the 51st minute. He nodded home from close range after Muath Faqihi's delivery from a corner.

Ahmed Al-Ghamdi thought he had a fourth in the 58th minute, only for the referee to rule it out after a VAR check.

Al-Najma went close to pulling one back. João Novais rattled the post in the 79th minute, then Rajković turned away another effort from Ahmed Al-Baddakh.

From there, Al-Ittihad saw out the game comfortably. A clean sheet, three goals and a place in the last 16 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.