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Al Hilal v Al Hazem - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Video: Al-Hilal's assassin continues to hunt down Roshn League clubs

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC
Al Hilal
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
O. Watkins
Saudi Arabia
England

The English goalscorer makes headlines

Al-Hilal striker Ollie Watkins continued his fine form in the Saudi Roshn Pro League on Saturday evening, finding the net against Al-Fateh in the twelfth round. The England international confirmed his attacking presence and added another club to the list of those he has scored against in the shirt of the Leader.

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Watkins opened the scoring in the 12th minute. He followed up a ball that rebounded off the crossbar and turned it home with a single touch, handing his side the lead and lighting up the clash early on.

Watkins chases Martinelli in the race for Al-Hilal's top scorers

The strike took the England striker to five goals in the current Roshn League season, making him Al-Hilal's second-best scorer in the competition. Only Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli sits ahead of him at the top of the team's scoring chart.

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Since arriving at Al-Hilal, Watkins has delivered the attacking contribution everyone was waiting for. He thrives on his movement inside the penalty area and his knack for pouncing on rebounds and loose chances, and he has become one of the key cards the team relies on in its pursuit of the league title.

11 players take turns finding the back of their rivals' net

Al-Hilal's attacking threat does not hinge on one striker. The team's goals in the Roshn League this season have come from 11 different players, proof of the multiple scoring options within the Leader's squad and the ability of more than one man to reach the net.

Only Mohammed Mahzari and Morocco's Yassine Bounou have yet to score in the competition this season. Every other player has left their scoring mark, and the team continues to lean on its collective strength and the variety of its threats.

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