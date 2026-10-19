Video: Al-Fayha embarrass Al-Ahli's goalkeeper twice

Al-Feiha stunned hosts Al-Ahli with a surprise goal in the 45th minute at the Al-Majmaah Stadium, punishing their opponents for committing men forward in search of a lead. The two sides met in the 10th round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League).

Al-Ahli had pressed hard for the opener, pouring attacks down the flanks, but Al-Feiha defended solidly and repeatedly caught them offside.

With Al-Ahli throwing their attacking weight forward, Al-Feiha struck on a quick and deadly counter in the 45th minute. It began down the left, full-back Ahmed Bamsaud feeding Hugo Mora, who surged from midfield to the edge of the box before unleashing a rocket with his right foot. Goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi could do nothing about it, and the ball nestled in the top right corner.

Al-Ahli did not wait long. They drew level in the 45+3rd minute through substitute Artem Bondarenko, on for the injured Ziyad Al-Juhani, leaving the half poised at 1-1.

Firas Al-Buraikan put Al-Ahli ahead from a second-half penalty, but Al-Feiha hit back again with another thunderbolt that embarrassed Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi for a second time. The goalkeeper was beaten all ends up, Jayson doing the damage in the 65th minute.









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