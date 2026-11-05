Al-Ahli's fans haven't forgotten Matthias Jaissle. The German may have walked away from the dugout at the start of this season, but calls for his return have resurfaced after his name was recently linked with an exit from Newcastle United on the back of a slump in results.

That fan movement arrives with Al-Ahli in turmoil under Dutchman Marino Pusic, who has so far failed to stamp his authority on the team. Criticism is mounting over the results, and over the technical and disciplinary problems that have dogged his tenure.

Read also: Why did Al-Ahli Saudi back away from sacking Pusic?

A video doing the rounds on X showed Jaissle's Instagram account flooded with comments from Al-Ahli fans, urging the German to return to Jeddah and take charge once more. It's a scene that lays bare how attached a section of the support remains to his previous spell with Al-Raqi.

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Jaissle left Al-Ahli at the start of this season after paying the 12.5 million euro release clause in his contract to take over at Newcastle United. Al-Ahli then launched a search for a replacement that ended with the signing of Pusic.

The Dutchman's spell hasn't matched the fans' hopes. Results have slipped, technical and disciplinary problems have surfaced, calls for his dismissal have escalated, and names of potential successors are already circulating.

Linked with a Newcastle exit because of the results he may be, but Jaissle's return to Al-Ahli remains nothing more than a fan wish. There are no official signs of talks between the two parties.

Between the pleading messages online and the current coaching crisis, one question lingers. Will the Al-Raqi faithful get their wish, or will Jaissle's return stay a dream?