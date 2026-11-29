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Ivan Toney's goals against Al-Taawoun were not the only talking point after Al-Ahli's win. The English striker once again found himself at the centre of transfer talk, with the January window approaching and reports about his future growing.

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Toney fired Al-Ahli to a 3-1 win over Al-Taawoun on Saturday evening in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League, scoring twice and setting up the other. Nedim Bajrami put Al-Taawoun ahead in the 39th minute. Toney hit back in the second minute of first-half stoppage time to drag Al-Ahli level, then put them in front from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute. He turned provider in the 89th, teeing up Matheus Gonçalves to wrap up the scoring.

Afterwards, Toney brushed off the talk about his future. Speaking to Rotana Sport's programme with Walid, he said: "There's no truth in what's being said. I'm an Al-Ahli player only, and that's what I'm focused on. I've heard all the noise from outside about where I'll be in January, but I'm here and I'm staying with Al-Ahli. What's being said doesn't matter to me. I'm a footballer and my focus is only on what I do on the pitch."

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The fans' anger towards head coach Bosic came up too. Toney said: "That's the fans' view of the coach, and I understand the frustration they feel. Our duty is to focus on the pitch and keep giving our best."

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Speculation is growing that the 30-year-old could head back to England, fuelled by his prolific scoring rate and his knack for making the difference.

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Manchester United have been among the clubs most strongly linked with Toney. Reports suggest they could offer a loan with a clause allowing them to buy his contract later, rather than taking on the financial burden of a permanent deal in January.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been linked with the English striker. Newcastle stand out, with Matthias Jaissle, Toney's former coach at Al-Ahli, in charge there. The German has praised the player's ability in the past, though he hasn't confirmed any move to sign him.

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For now, it's all interest and speculation. Toney is under contract with the Saudi club until June 2028, which hands Al-Ahli's management the upper hand against any potential approach. Letting him leave mid-season wouldn't be an easy call either.

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Toney's 15 Roshn League goals this season put him seven clear of his nearest rival at the top of the scoring charts. Al-Ahli moved on to 27 points in fourth place, while Al-Taawoun stay stuck on five points in 17th, second from bottom.

Read also: "This player must start": United legend urges Pochettino to make a bold call