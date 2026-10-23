Video: Abdullah Al-Hamdan rewards Postecoglou against Al-Faisaly

Abdullah Al-Hamdan wasted no time repaying the faith of Australian coach Ange Postecoglou. The Al-Nassr striker struck early against Al-Faisaly in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

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Al-Hamdan opened the scoring in the fourth minute, handing his side an early lead and justifying the decision to start him ahead of Brazilian Angelo Gabriel. The chance to line up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo had paid off almost instantly.

The goal means plenty to Al-Hamdan. It is his fourth of the campaign, more proof that he can offer a real attacking threat when handed a starting role.

Postecoglou had rolled the dice with his selection against Al-Faisaly. Out went Angelo, in came Al-Hamdan, and a switch to 4-4-2 pushed the Saudi striker up alongside Ronaldo.

That early goal was the perfect answer. Al-Hamdan turned his coach's faith into a strike inside the opening minutes, giving Postecoglou the ideal start to his tactical gamble.



