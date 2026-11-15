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Mohamed Aboutrika, the former Al Ahly and Egypt star, has sparked controversy over his future on the beIN Sports network, after an ambiguous remark he made at the end of one of the network's analytical studios opened the door to questions about the possibility of him stepping away from the screen for a long period, and heading towards a new venture outside the media field.

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According to the Egyptian media figure Hany Hathout, the matter goes well beyond a mere absence from the studios. The former Al-Ahly star has received an offer from the Qatar Football Association to become manager of the Qatar national team, and he is currently weighing it up before deciding whether to accept or decline.

The proposal would see Aboutrika join the new structure of the Qatar national team in an administrative role as the team's manager, should he agree and finalise the deal with the Qatar Football Association.

Speculation over Aboutrika's future took off after a conversation with the media figure Abdulaziz Al-Nasr, at the end of the analysis studio for the Atlético Madrid and Barcelona clash on 9 November. The timing coincided with the close of the major European leagues' round and the start of the international break.

Al-Nasr turned to Aboutrika during the exchange and said: "We will miss Mohamed Aboutrika, especially as we are in a rest period and an international break, and he does not appear in the studio during this period," a nod to his habitual absence from analysis during breaks.

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Aboutrika's reply was striking. With a smile, he said: "You might miss me for a long time, perhaps it is for the best, you never know," to which Al-Nasr responded: "God willing, you will always be here."

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The clip spread fast. Aboutrika's words fuelled talk of him walking away from media work, before Hathout revealed the Qatari offer that now leaves the Egyptian star facing a fresh chapter in his career.

A decision not yet settled

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Even with the offer out in the open, Aboutrika has not made up his mind. He is still mulling over the manager's post with Qatar, weighing a switch into administrative work and the national team's new structure against staying in his current career as a sports analyst.