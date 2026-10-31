Video: a stunning brace from Raphinha as Barcelona strike hard at the Camp Nou

Raphinha is flying in a Barcelona shirt. The Brazilian struck twice against Deportivo Alavés in La Liga to lead Hansi Flick's side, taking him to 17 goals across all competitions, 15 in the league and two in the Champions League.

He needed just eight minutes to open the scoring. Pedri threaded a through ball to Fermín López on the left, and the midfielder whipped a well-placed cross into the box, where Raphinha darted in to finish into the net.

Five minutes before the break, Raphinha was at it again. López supplied him once more, and the forward lashed home a crisp shot on the run to complete his brace.

Those goals came just before Raphinha jetted off to link up with the Brazil national team in Singapore. He has now found the net in seven of the 14 matches he has played this season, repeating the trick he pulled against Elche, Athletic Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano, Feyenoord, Sevilla and Real Madrid.