Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait (1-0) on Wednesday evening at the Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of Group A of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The result opened both teams' campaigns, with the tournament's earlier fixture between Iraq and Oman having finished (1-1).

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Saudi Arabia started on the front foot. Abdullah Al-Hamdan squandered an early chance in the third minute, before Kuwaiti goalkeeper Saud Al-Hawshan denied a dangerous effort from Hassan Kadesh in the 11th minute. Kuwait replied through Eid Al-Rashidi in the 16th minute.

Goal disallowed

A Saudi Arabia goal came off the board in the first half. Midfielder Mohammed Kanno drove down the right flank and fed Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, who fired powerfully into the Kuwaiti net. But Kanno had stamped on the foot of Kuwait's Muath Al-Dhafiri, and the goal was ruled out in the 37th minute.

The second half brought more Saudi pressure without reward, until the ball reached Humam Al-Hammami on the left flank. His cross was turned into his own net by Kuwaiti defender Youssef Al-Haqqan, who had tried to head it clear, in the 73rd minute.

Disaster struck the hosts moments later. Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi suffered a heavy injury that forced him off, with Mohammed Al-Owais coming on in the 83rd minute.

Saudi Arabia kept pressing in the closing minutes but found nothing new, with the Kuwaiti goalkeeper defying their attacks. The encounter ended with a Saudi Arabia win (1-0).

The "Gulf 27" tournament runs in the city of Jeddah from 23 September this year until 6 October next, with 8 teams split into two groups.

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