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Saudi Arabia v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Video: a reverse header breaks Kuwait's deadlock and hands Saudi Arabia a Gulf victory

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
Iraq vs Oman
Iraq
Oman
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Iraq
Oman

Saudi Arabia dominated the run of play

Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait (1-0) on Wednesday evening at the Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of Group A of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The result opened both teams' campaigns, with the tournament's earlier fixture between Iraq and Oman having finished (1-1).

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Saudi Arabia started on the front foot. Abdullah Al-Hamdan squandered an early chance in the third minute, before Kuwaiti goalkeeper Saud Al-Hawshan denied a dangerous effort from Hassan Kadesh in the 11th minute. Kuwait replied through Eid Al-Rashidi in the 16th minute.

Goal disallowed

A Saudi Arabia goal came off the board in the first half. Midfielder Mohammed Kanno drove down the right flank and fed Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, who fired powerfully into the Kuwaiti net. But Kanno had stamped on the foot of Kuwait's Muath Al-Dhafiri, and the goal was ruled out in the 37th minute.

The second half brought more Saudi pressure without reward, until the ball reached Humam Al-Hammami on the left flank. His cross was turned into his own net by Kuwaiti defender Youssef Al-Haqqan, who had tried to head it clear, in the 73rd minute.

Disaster struck the hosts moments later. Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi suffered a heavy injury that forced him off, with Mohammed Al-Owais coming on in the 83rd minute.

Saudi Arabia kept pressing in the closing minutes but found nothing new, with the Kuwaiti goalkeeper defying their attacks. The encounter ended with a Saudi Arabia win (1-0).

The "Gulf 27" tournament runs in the city of Jeddah from 23 September this year until 6 October next, with 8 teams split into two groups.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums.


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