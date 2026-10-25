Ukraine's Andriy Lunin produced a crucial save to deny Barcelona a certain goal in Sunday evening's Clasico at the Camp Nou, played as part of the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Kylian Mbappe put Real Madrid ahead in the 41st minute. Raphinha levelled for Barcelona in the 61st, dragging the Clasico back to square one.

Four minutes later, Lunin kept Real Madrid in it with a legendary stop, clawing away a Pau Cubarsi header from a corner that arrived straight after the Catalans had equalised.

This was Lunin's first appearance for Real Madrid this season. He stepped in after first-choice Thibaut Courtois was ruled out on Sunday morning with a sudden bout of flu.

At the club since 2018, Lunin has shone in plenty of fixtures for the Royal side.











