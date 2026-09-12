England forward Ollie Watkins, the Al Hilal striker, gave his team-mate, Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, a fine start with the team this season.

Al Hilal travelled to Al Taawoun today, Saturday, at the latter's stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Watkins opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Latching on to a long ball from Ruben Neves, the England striker bore down alone on goal before skilfully placing it into the net.

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That strike marked the eighth goal Neves has contributed to for Al Hilal this season, in his eighth match across all competitions. An involvement in every game.

The Portuguese midfielder has scored 5 goals, 3 of them in the Roshn League and 2 in the King's Cup, making him the team's top scorer so far this season. He has also chipped in with 3 assists.

Neves ranks among Al Hilal's most prominent stars since his move to the club in the summer of 2023 from Wolverhampton, where he played 142 matches, scoring 26 goals and providing 37 assists.