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FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

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Video: a goal from another world: Yamal produces a moment that won't be repeated in Barcelona training

Barcelona
L. Yamal
LaLiga
Spain

This young man is crazy

Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight in training once again. Barcelona's teenage star produced a stunning backheel finish that left his teammates stunned and drew applause from everyone watching the session.

Collecting the ball inside the box, Yamal beat the goalkeeper and chose to finish in the most audacious fashion, flicking the ball home with his heel. The touch summed up the confidence and quality the player carries.

Onlookers were left spellbound. Yamal had once more conjured the kind of technical moment he makes look routine, proof that his talent shows up in training as readily as it does on matchday.

Barcelona's young forward keeps turning heads with his skill and vivid imagination. He can now craft the extraordinary even on the practice ground.

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