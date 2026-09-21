Lionel Messi continued his fine form with Inter Miami, scoring a superb direct free-kick in his side's 2-2 draw with San Diego in Major League Soccer. It was his 20th goal of the season, and it stretched his lead at the top of the scoring charts.

The free-kick arrived in the 23rd minute. Messi struck it against the post before it nestled in the San Diego net, hauling Inter Miami back into a contest the visitors had led since the 12th minute through Danish forward Dane Anders Dreyer.

Dreyer added his second in the 82nd minute, moments after Luis Suarez had briefly put Inter Miami in front in the 74th with a superb strike from a tight angle inside the penalty area.

That goal took Messi to 20 for the season and kept him top of the Major League Soccer scoring charts, while Suarez reached 13 goals across 2026.

Between them, the Argentine and Uruguayan pair have contributed 33 of the 63 goals Inter Miami have scored this season.

Argentine coach Kelly Gonzalez oversaw his first league match with the draw, coming just four days after Inter Miami were crowned Cup champions with victory over Mexico's Cruz Azul.

Now on 46 points, Inter Miami are level with New England Revolution and firmly in the race for the top places in the Eastern Conference. New England, Houston and St. Louis are all battling for the spots that grant home advantage in the play-off rounds.