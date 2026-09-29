Oman came from behind to beat Kuwait 3-1 in a thrilling finale to the opening round of Group One at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

They needed the win, plus a Saudi Arabia victory over rivals Iraq, to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The night started badly. Shabib Al-Khaldi struck for Kuwait in the sixth minute to put Oman on the back foot.









Tarik Sektioui's side couldn't find a way back before the break.

From the 65th minute, though, everything changed. Nasser Al-Rawahi levelled the score to spark the comeback.









Oman weren't done. Al-Rawahi struck again in the 81st minute, his second of the night, to put them ahead.









Three minutes later he turned provider. Al-Rawahi's set piece in the 84th minute picked out the head of Musab Al-Shaqsi, who nodded home the third to lift the national team onto 4 points, level with Iraq.





Nothing separates Oman and Iraq. They are level on points, on goals and on fair play (number of cards), so a draw will be held tonight to decide who joins Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals.