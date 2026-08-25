Al-Ettifaq wasted no time in punishing Al-Nassr. With Al-Alami down to ten men, Slovak star Duda pounced to hand the visitors the lead in Tuesday's third-round clash in the Saudi Roshn League.

The goal arrived in the 31st minute. Duda collected the ball on the edge of the Al-Nassr box, and with nobody closing him down, he found the space to steady himself and fire towards goal.

His shot looked tame. Yet young substitute keeper Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi made a mess of it, letting the ball slip through his hands and into the net to gift Al-Ettifaq a precious early lead.

For Al-Nassr keeper Bento, the goal only deepened the misery. He had already left his side a man light in the 12th minute, sent off with a straight red for tripping Musa Dembele outside the box as the Al-Ettifaq forward bore down on goal.

Off went Bento, on came Al-Otaibi, and Al-Nassr were left to see out the game with ten men.