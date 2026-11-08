Video: a decisive statement: did Salah cause the sacking of Hossam Hassan?

Egyptian Football Association board member Mostafa Abu Zahra has revealed the truth about whether national team captain Mohamed Salah intervened in the decision to sack the Pharaohs' head coach Hossam Hassan.

On Saturday, the Egyptian Football Association announced Hassan's dismissal, just under two months after renewing his contract until 2030. He had led Egypt to the World Cup round of 16 for the first time in their history.

Speaking to the Al-Hekaya programme on MBC Masr, Abu Zahra stressed that the board took the decision alone. Players, he explained, have no authority to intervene in the decisions or remit of the association's board, and the association has established principles and conventions that must not be overstepped.

He described Salah as an exceptional captain and one of the most prominent stars in the history of Egyptian football.

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Leaks had claimed the coaching staff refused to travel to Turkey alongside association president Hany Abo Rida to meet Salah and reconcile with him after the crisis at the last camp. Abu Zahra denied this entirely, calling the account inaccurate.

Abo Rida's visit to Turkey, he confirmed, came in response to an official invitation from his Turkish counterpart. His attendance at one of Salah's matches was only natural given the player's standing and his role with the national team.

Salah's relationship with Hossam Hassan

Abu Zahra praised Salah's character and his relationship with the former coaching staff. He denied any crisis caused by the player, or any attempt on his part to influence technical or administrative decisions within the national team.

According to Abu Zahra, Salah dealt with Hassan respectfully and assured him of his support, repeatedly telling him: "I am at your service".

The Egyptian Football Association have appointed Ceramica Cleopatra head coach Ali Maher in Hassan's place. Maher is a former Pharaohs, Al Ahly and Al Tersana striker.

His first task will be to announce the Egypt squad for the upcoming international break, with the Pharaohs preparing to face Malawi twice in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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