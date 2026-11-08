Egyptian Football Association board member Mustafa Abu Zahra has revealed the truth about national team captain Mohamed Salah's involvement in the decision to dismiss Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan.

The Egyptian Football Association sacked Hossam Hassan on Saturday, just under two months after renewing his contract until 2030. He had led Egypt to the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Speaking to the Al-Hekaya programme on MBC Masr, Abu Zahra confirmed that the board took the decision alone. Players have no authority to intervene in the decisions or jurisdiction of the association's board, he explained, adding that the association has principles and conventions that must not be overstepped.

He described Salah as an exceptional captain and one of the most prominent stars of Egyptian football throughout its history.

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Leaks had claimed the technical staff refused to travel to Turkey alongside association president Hany Abo Rida to meet Mohamed Salah and reconcile with him after the crisis of the previous camp. Abu Zahra denied this entirely, describing that account as inaccurate.

Abo Rida's visit to Turkey came in response to an official invitation from his Turkish counterpart, he confirmed. His attendance at a match involving Salah was a natural matter given the player's standing and his role with the national team.

Salah's relationship with Hossam Hassan

Praising Salah's character and his relationship with the former technical staff, Abu Zahra denied the existence of any crisis caused by the player or any attempt on his part to influence technical or administrative decisions within the national team.

Salah dealt respectfully with Hossam Hassan and assured him of his support, he said, telling him: "I am at your service," according to his words.

The Egyptian Football Association have appointed the head coach of Ceramica Cleopatra, former Egypt, Al-Ahly and Al-Tersana striker Ali Maher, in place of Hossam Hassan.

Maher's first task will be to name Egypt's squad for the upcoming international break, with two meetings against Malawi to come in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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