Manchester United roared back to life at Old Trafford, overturning a two-goal deficit against Roma in the UEFA Champions League to seal a historic win in the style of the competition's kings, Real Madrid.

United beat their visitors 3-2 on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of the European competition's league phase.

Argentina's Matias Soule opened the scoring for the Italian capital's side in the 11th minute. He broke clear of goalkeeper Senne Lammens and finished with a fine left-footed strike.

Donyell Malen doubled Roma's lead six minutes later, the Netherlands international brilliantly converting a penalty past the Belgian keeper.

Bruno Fernandes dragged United back into the contest on 58 minutes, the Portuguese midfielder tucking away a penalty to halve the deficit.

Then came the turning point. Fernandes swung in a cross in the 83rd minute, a Roma defender misjudged it, and Matheus Cunha pounced to level the scores.

Cunha wasn't done. The striker broke clear on the right in the 86th minute and hammered a powerful shot into the Italian side's net for the winner.

A red card for Cunha in added time did little to spoil the mood. The Red Devils had their first win since last September.

Since beating Turkey's Sabah 4-0 in the Champions League opener, United had gone nine matches without a victory, picking up three draws and six defeats along the way.

Victory over Roma lifted United to six points and 17th in the standings. Roma stay stuck on four points in 19th.

Curiously, United's comeback mirrored Real Madrid's own against Roma in the second round of the league phase. Trailing 3-1, the Spanish giants roared back to win 4-3.

United will hope this turnaround proves a springboard, just as it did for Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's old club have won everything since, including the Clasico against arch-rivals Barcelona.