Video: A comeback that fell short: Vikingur wound Bayern's pride in a crazy Champions League match

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Fighting to the last breath: Bayern Munich fall into an unexpected trap!

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Viking of Norway earned a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in a crazy match held at the Lesi Arena in the second round of the league phase of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Two goals up, the hosts watched Bayern storm back in the second half and come within touching distance of victory. Viking kept resisting until the final second and snatched a point.

The shock arrived after just 72 seconds. Gianni Stensness met a Zlatko Tripic corner and buried a well-placed header to put Viking ahead.









Bayern pressed and pressed, but Viking's organised, deep-sitting defence repelled every attempt. Harry Kane wasted two clear chances with headers straight at goalkeeper Arild Ostbo.

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A quick counter in the 38th minute made it worse. Erik Botheim slipped a clever pass to Petter Kristiansen, who used his pace to get past Nathaniel Brown before finishing calmly into the net for 2-0 before the break.









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Bayern's resounding comeback

Different spirit, different team after the restart. The referee pointed to the spot following a video review in the 54th minute and Kane tucked away the penalty.









Six minutes later, Kane headed home a well-placed Joshua Kimmich cross to level it up.









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Luis Diaz completed the turnaround in the 71st minute, finishing from inside the box after Konrad Laimer's cross. Bayern led 3-2.









Olise's dismissal turns the tide

Then came the 74th minute. Michael Olise collected two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for a trip from behind, the second after he threw the ball into Tripic's face. The Frenchman walked and Bayern were down to ten.

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Bayern dropped deep to protect the lead, but Viking made the extra man count. Tripic swung over another well-placed cross in the 90th minute and Herman Haugen powered in the header, a precious point in front of fans who enjoyed an unforgettable night.