Argentine star Lionel Messi sparked widespread controversy during Inter Miami's clash with Columbus Crew after getting into a heated exchange with an opposition player and then directing the ball at his face while attempting to take a throw-in. The incident reopened the debate over how referees deal with the game's biggest stars and whether disciplinary rules are applied without favour.
Tension flared between Messi and Columbus Crew's Chilean forward Gonzalo Tapia in the closing minutes of the first half. Tapia had tried to stop the Argentine star taking a quick throw-in.
He kept interfering, trying to delay the restart. Messi lost his temper and sent the ball towards the Chilean's face, and Tapia went down, affected by the incident.
Referee Allen Chapman stepped in to calm things down, but his decision caused considerable controversy. Despite protests from the Crew players, he showed yellow cards to both Messi and Tapia rather than sending anyone off.
Footage circulating afterwards showed the ball striking the Columbus player in the face, and the incident became a major talking point across the sports media.
Heavy defeat deepens Inter Miami's problems
The flashpoint came on a disastrous night for Inter Miami. They lost 3-0 at home to Columbus Crew in the opening match of their best-of-three first-round MLS play-off series.
Gonzalo Tapia put Columbus ahead from the penalty spot in the eighth minute after Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair brought him down in the box.
Things got worse for the hosts in the 36th minute. Gonzalo Luján picked up a second yellow card and was sent off, leaving Miami with ten men for the rest of the match.
Taha Habroune doubled Columbus's lead in the 52nd minute. Tapia then struck again in the 58th minute for his second of the night and his side's third.
Messi missed two dangerous chances in the first half, but goalkeeper Patrick Schulte kept out everything he tried. He finished with a clean sheet after an impressive performance.
Messi faces the threat of an early exit
The defeat hits Inter Miami, the MLS title holders, doubly hard. They must now win away at Columbus in the second match on 27 November to force a deciding third game. Lose, and their campaign is over.
Before kick-off, Messi had collected the MLS Golden Boot for the second season in a row, having finished the regular season with 26 goals and 17 assists.
A night meant to celebrate his individual achievement turned into one of the toughest yet for Messi and his team: a heavy defeat, a refereeing row and a real threat of an early exit from the title race.
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I began my journalism career in 2012, working across several prominent media outlets, and officially joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2015.
Throughout my career, I have combined field reporting, in-depth analysis, professional translation, and the creation of sports reports and series from a perspective that differs from the mainstream.
In 2017, a pivotal milestone came when I joined Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, where I took on diverse responsibilities including supervising the translation and analysis sections, as well as managing editorial shifts. This experience provided me with extensive expertise in producing high-quality sports content.
I have loved football since childhood. I still remember the first match I ever watched—the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. My parents woke me up at dawn to watch it, and I was just six years old at the time.
Since that night, my passion for the game has never faded. It has grown steadily and eventually became the center of my professional life.
Today, I specialize in professional translation and creative sports writing, including storytelling, journalistic scenarios, and unconventional analytical reports.
My favorite football memory is Egypt’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup after the dramatic late moments against Congo.
My all-time favorite lineup includes:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer
Defense: Dani Alves – Sergio Ramos – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo
Midfield: Sergio Busquets – Andrés Iniesta – Luka Modrić
Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo
I have published many creative pieces on Kooora. Some of my favorites include:
“A Painful Regret for Ferguson… Paolo Maldini Saves Guardiola in the Champions League Final!”
“Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s Juventus Clashes with Ramos’ Real Madrid… Choose Your Favorite Ending”
“A Journalistic Scenario… The Night Florentino Pérez Cried”
For social media enthusiasts, you can follow me here: