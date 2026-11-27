Although Olympique de Marseille secured a 1-0 win over Bulgarian side Levski Sofia on Thursday evening on matchday five of the Europa League, the victory took a back seat to violent scenes in the stands at the Vélodrome, where clashes broke out between the two sets of supporters before kick-off.
Marseille beat Levski 1-0 just four days after their surprise 3-2 home defeat to Le Mans in Ligue 1. The win was their second in the Europa League and lifted them into the competition's top 24.
The celebrations at the Vélodrome didn't last. Violent clashes broke out in the Jean Bouin stand between Marseille supporters and Levski Sofia fans, who had turned out in large numbers to back their team.
11 injured after clashes in the stands
According to French outlet Foot Mercato, citing RMC, medical teams had to intervene and several people were taken to hospital. Five of them needed treatment for injuries including trauma to the eye and head, as well as a dislocated shoulder.
Six others were treated at the scene for wounds, the same source added. All 11 of the injured were supporters of Bulgarian champions Levski Sofia.
Levski director: how did all these people get into the stands?
Dimitri Borimirov, the Bulgarian club's executive director, spoke to the media about the clashes after the match. He tore into what had happened inside the stadium and called for action against Marseille.
Borimirov said: "I hope no other European match is ever played in this stadium! We saw a lot of things, truly horrific things. We saw more than 400 people carrying rubber batons, and some of them were also armed with knives. They went through the whole area, from level -1 in the south sector to the central sector, and then up to the fifth floor. None of this could have happened without collusion."
The Bulgarian official, a former attacking midfielder who won 69 caps for his country, added: "During the meeting I had with the management, these were exactly the questions I asked: how and why was such a large group able to get into our section? Where was the security? Where were the stadium's security staff? There was absolutely nobody there to stop them or to help our fans."
He continued: "Afterwards, these people calmly went back into the stadium within just three minutes, returning to their places. As for the gendarmerie, they only arrived in the 18th minute of the match."
Bulgarian fury as Marseille voice their dismay
Levski Sofia's executive director was clearly furious at how the incidents were handled. In his view, what happened inside the Vélodrome raises serious questions over the security measures before and during the match.
Marseille coach Bruno Genesio made no secret of his displeasure either. In his post-match press conference, he insisted the team hadn't known the details of the incidents when they walked out on to the pitch.
Genesio said: "We had no information when we went out on to the pitch. It is extremely regrettable."
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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