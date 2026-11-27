Share Follow GOAL on Google

Although Olympique de Marseille secured a 1-0 win over Bulgarian side Levski Sofia on Thursday evening on matchday five of the Europa League, the victory took a back seat to violent scenes in the stands at the Vélodrome, where clashes broke out between the two sets of supporters before kick-off.

Advertisement

Marseille beat Levski 1-0 just four days after their surprise 3-2 home defeat to Le Mans in Ligue 1. The win was their second in the Europa League and lifted them into the competition's top 24.

The celebrations at the Vélodrome didn't last. Violent clashes broke out in the Jean Bouin stand between Marseille supporters and Levski Sofia fans, who had turned out in large numbers to back their team.

11 injured after clashes in the stands

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, citing RMC, medical teams had to intervene and several people were taken to hospital. Five of them needed treatment for injuries including trauma to the eye and head, as well as a dislocated shoulder.

Six others were treated at the scene for wounds, the same source added. All 11 of the injured were supporters of Bulgarian champions Levski Sofia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Levski director: how did all these people get into the stands?

Dimitri Borimirov, the Bulgarian club's executive director, spoke to the media about the clashes after the match. He tore into what had happened inside the stadium and called for action against Marseille.

Related Topics

Borimirov said: "I hope no other European match is ever played in this stadium! We saw a lot of things, truly horrific things. We saw more than 400 people carrying rubber batons, and some of them were also armed with knives. They went through the whole area, from level -1 in the south sector to the central sector, and then up to the fifth floor. None of this could have happened without collusion."

The Bulgarian official, a former attacking midfielder who won 69 caps for his country, added: "During the meeting I had with the management, these were exactly the questions I asked: how and why was such a large group able to get into our section? Where was the security? Where were the stadium's security staff? There was absolutely nobody there to stop them or to help our fans."

Advertisement

He continued: "Afterwards, these people calmly went back into the stadium within just three minutes, returning to their places. As for the gendarmerie, they only arrived in the 18th minute of the match."

Bulgarian fury as Marseille voice their dismay

Levski Sofia's executive director was clearly furious at how the incidents were handled. In his view, what happened inside the Vélodrome raises serious questions over the security measures before and during the match.

Advertisement

Marseille coach Bruno Genesio made no secret of his displeasure either. In his post-match press conference, he insisted the team hadn't known the details of the incidents when they walked out on to the pitch.

Genesio said: "We had no information when we went out on to the pitch. It is extremely regrettable."