Video: 100 matches without a haircut: Frank Ilett posts an update on his situation after Manchester United's collapse

Frank Illett, the Manchester United fan with the thick head of hair, also known as "The United Strand", has posted an update after reaching 100 matches since he began his challenge.

Illett vowed not to cut his hair until Manchester United won five matches in a row. Every passing week makes that look like a taller order.

Seven rounds into the Premier League, United have collected just seven points and trail leaders Manchester City by 14. They also went out of the Carabao Cup in the first round for the second season running, and they've won just twice since the campaign began: once against Ipswich Town, once against an Azerbaijani side in the Champions League.

Five managers have taken charge since the challenge began. Erik ten Hag was in the job at the time.

When Ten Hag failed to string five together, interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy won two in a row, only to be denied the chance to finish the job before Ruben Amorim arrived.

Amorim briefly lifted the mood at Old Trafford. Three wins on the bounce was his limit.

He has since found another club in AC Milan after his dismissal. "The United Strand", meanwhile, remains without a solution.

Next came interim boss Darren Fletcher, who lasted just two matches in the role. Now it falls to Michael Carrick, the man who could finally get Illett the haircut he so badly needs.

Carrick came closer than anyone, his immediate impact delivering wins over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham last season.

One win away, the dream lived. Then Manchester United drew with West Ham and Frank Illett was back to square one.

That's 100 matches and 743 days now without a shave, and the collapse in results offers him little encouragement.

He tracked how his appearance has changed over that period in a video posted on his Instagram account.







