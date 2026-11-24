Share Follow GOAL on Google

The sacking of Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta by Egypt's Al Ahly, following a 2-0 defeat by Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian Premier League, has sparked a wide wave of reaction in the Moroccan press. Outlets have approached the decision from different angles, ranging from surprise at its timing to questions over the reasons that led the club's board to end the coach's spell despite his positive numbers.

Advertisement

Al Ahly's decision brought a sudden end to Ammouta's spell, and to that of his backroom staff. The team couldn't get past Pyramids, suffering their first league defeat of the season, and the gap to the leaders grew to seven points as the pressure on the coaching staff mounted.

Al Ahly thanked Hussein Ammouta and his backroom staff in an official statement released in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The club said the decision followed the vision presented by vice-president Yassin Mansour and board member Sayed Abdel Hafiz, who are tasked with overseeing football matters. The pair will put forward candidates for the role in the coming hours.

Ammouta's numbers raise questions

Moroccan newspapers zeroed in on Ammouta's record at Al Ahly, arguing that his dismissal raises questions about the real reasons behind it.

Moroccan outlet "Hespress" ran the headline "Al Ahly part ways with Ammouta despite results", noting that the split came despite the positive record he compiled in charge of the Cairo side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ammouta took charge of 14 official matches, the outlet explained, winning 11 and drawing two. His only defeat came against Pyramids. That's a win rate of around 79%, figures which, in the site's view, raise questions about what lay behind the board's surprise decision.

Related Topics

Next matches ASK CAF Confederations Cup 11:00 AHL

Fellow Moroccan site "Elbotola" led with "Egypt's Al Ahly announce the sacking of coach Hussein Ammouta". The decision followed defeat in the league's top-of-the-table clash, it noted, which let Pyramids stretch their lead at the summit. Reaction inside the club and among its fans was widespread.

Slump in results hastens Ammouta's exit

Moroccan outlet "le360" tied the end of Ammouta's spell directly to the Pyramids defeat, Al Ahly's first league loss of the season. They're stuck on 20 points in third place. Pyramids have moved on to 27 at the top.

Advertisement

That defeat wasn't the only factor, the outlet pointed out. Al Ahly's performances and results had been gradually declining in recent matches, after a strong start in which the Moroccan coach collected 13 points out of a possible 15 in the first five rounds.

The team lost momentum as the games went on, dropping points more than once. The most notable slip came in a 3-3 draw with El Qanah. Then the Pyramids defeat widened the gap to the leaders and put the coaching staff's future on the line.

Advertisement

le360's focus was the contrast between Ammouta's strong start and the slide that marked the final stage of his tenure. The accumulation of setbacks, it argued, made his position more difficult in the eyes of the club's board.

The end of Ammouta's journey

Over at "lesiteinfo", the headline read "Official: Hussein Ammouta's journey with Egypt's Al Ahly comes to an end". The site noted that the team's results and level of performance had come under growing criticism recently, before the Pyramids defeat ended the Moroccan coach's tenure.

Advertisement

Then there was "sport7", which ran the headline "Official: Egypt's Al Ahly announce their split with Morocco's Hussein Ammouta". It stressed that the defeat by Pyramids was Al Ahly's first in the competition this season and left them stuck on 20 points, while Pyramids tightened their grip on top spot with 27.

The angles differed. Some outlets focused on Ammouta's positive numbers, others on the decline in performances and results in recent rounds. But they all shared the same surprise that his spell ended after only 14 matches, and the same questions about the criteria Al Ahly's board relied on to reach their decision.