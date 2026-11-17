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The fallout from the Netherlands' heavy defeat by Germany did not stop at the final whistle, as the anger spread from the pitch to the dressing room, with the national team's players admitting they must take responsibility for the collapse seen during the match.

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Germany handed the Netherlands a crushing 5-0 defeat on Monday evening as the Nations League group stage drew to a close. It was one of the Dutch side's worst results in 67 years.

Denzel Dumfries, who captained the side in place of Virgil van Dijk, lifted the lid on the mood among the players after the match: "Of course there was anger among us. Something like this should not happen, and it is natural to express that. I feel angry and ashamed", he said, as reported by Bild newspaper.

The Real Madrid full-back also confirmed that the players had words with each other in the dressing room: "There was also an exchange of words after the match. Some things were also said that I completely agree with, the most important being that we, the players, have to take our responsibility when things get difficult."

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Dumfries went on: "When we face problems as a team, everything falls apart". That's exactly how the Dutch came undone, unable to cope with Germany's dominance in the second half. Nor did the players wait for the final whistle to try to regroup. In the 77th minute, with Germany five goals up, Dumfries called his teammates together and the Netherlands players gathered in a huddle on the pitch to show some response to the collapse.

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Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen explained why: "It was about showing some pride. It was perfectly clear that we were not going to win the match, but we had to work to stop the situation from getting worse."

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Xavi had already admitted the scale of the shock: "What happened today is a shock for me. Without the right spirit, you cannot achieve anything, neither in football nor in life. After the second and third goals we collapsed, and that is something that should not happen."

Only a few days earlier, the Netherlands had thrashed Greece 7-0. The mood in the squad has swung sharply since, because they couldn't maintain that level against Germany. They stayed in the game for almost an hour, then conceded four goals in 17 minutes.

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Dumfries and his teammates won't get a quick shot at redemption. The Netherlands don't play again until March 2027, which gives the coaching staff and players time to work out what went wrong and fix the problems Germany exposed so clearly.

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