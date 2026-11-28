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Referee Soto Grado's decision to award Real Madrid a penalty turned into a shock for the Madrid side after the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened and turned the situation on its head. The incident ended with the penalty cancelled and Jude Bellingham sent off.

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Bellingham went down in the box after contact with Valentini, and Soto Grado pointed to the spot, convinced the defender had fouled him.

VAR thought otherwise. The officials called the referee over to the monitor, with the way the England international fell raising doubts over whether he'd genuinely been tripped or had gone down deliberately to win a penalty.

Soto Grado watched the replay, reversed his initial call and cancelled the penalty, concluding that Bellingham had feigned the foul.

He didn't stop there. The referee showed the Real Madrid man a second yellow card for simulation, and Bellingham had to trudge off the pitch.

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What had looked like a golden chance from the spot became a heavy blow for Real Madrid, who lost one of their most important players once the referee had consulted VAR.

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The call caused uproar inside the stadium, with one review flipping the incident completely. Real Madrid were denied their penalty and forced to play the rest of the game without Bellingham.