Referee Soto Grado's decision to award Real Madrid a penalty turned into a shock for the Madrid side after the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened and turned the situation on its head. The incident ended with the penalty cancelled and Jude Bellingham sent off.
Bellingham went down in the box after contact with Valentini, and Soto Grado pointed to the spot, convinced the defender had fouled him.
VAR thought otherwise. The officials called the referee over to the monitor, with the way the England international fell raising doubts over whether he'd genuinely been tripped or had gone down deliberately to win a penalty.
Soto Grado watched the replay, reversed his initial call and cancelled the penalty, concluding that Bellingham had feigned the foul.
He didn't stop there. The referee showed the Real Madrid man a second yellow card for simulation, and Bellingham had to trudge off the pitch.
What had looked like a golden chance from the spot became a heavy blow for Real Madrid, who lost one of their most important players once the referee had consulted VAR.
The call caused uproar inside the stadium, with one review flipping the incident completely. Real Madrid were denied their penalty and forced to play the rest of the game without Bellingham.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”